The JBP opens its latest episode with Hot97 DJ Funkmaster Flex getting into a kerfuffle at the New York Knicks opener (22:58) before the crew turns to new music including Snoh Aalegra (45:54), Yung Miami (51:38), John Legend’s collab album with Pharrell (59:40), and Anderson .Paak & Cordae link up for a new project (1:05:04). Joe shares his thoughts on the Carl Thomas & Case Verzuz (1:22:55) leading the room to debate who would win between 112 and Dru Hill (1:36:30), and Stevie Wonder sues former fiancée to evict her from L.A. home after nearly 40 years of living rent-free (1:45:00). The exes of former Good Morning America hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are engaged to each other (2:01:55), a shooting on the George Washington Bridge (2:25:45), and what states have the best and worst drivers (2:33:00). Also, Dame Dash’s life rights were auctioned off for $500K (2:38:05), a story of racist cops in Charlotte, NC (2:55:15), Tsu Surf responds to Eazy The Block Captain’s claims (3:03:10), and more!

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