Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 888) “Digital Gloryhole”

The JBP begins its latest recording with Young Thug proposing to Mariah the Scientist at his Atlanta concert (25:15) before the crew reacts to Ice Spice’s appearance for the premiere of the new Spongebob movie (38:10). 21 Savage’s ‘f*ck the streets’ movement (38:10), Rams WR Puka Nacua issues an apology following a stream with Adin Ross (1:00:32), Joe shouts out the Knicks for winning the NBA Cup (1:25:34), and the room shares their most regrettable moments on TV (1:36:35). Charlamagne The God inks a five-year, $200 million deal with iHeartRadio (1:43:47), Netflix’s business moves (2:00:00), and the rumors of new Hot 97 morning hosts (2:07:42). Also, the woman in the Coldplay concert kiss cam speaks out (2:26:05), Marc shares a news story from California (2:42:09), Keke Palmer interviews Blueface (3:15:00), Part of the Show (3:26:33), and much more!

