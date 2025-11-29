Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 882) “The Cooling Board(You Too?)”

Off of Thanksgiving 2025, the JBP recaps their Turkey day () before Marc Lamont Hill asks the room what role ex’s play for the holiday (). Ray J was arrested for making threats to Princess Love on a livestream (), the room then learns about each others shaving habits (), and the latest from Diddy in prison leads to a reaction to the Angola State Penitentiary hosting a Daddy-Daughter dance (). Also, Mona wants the guy’s reaction to a recent experience she had with Xfinity (), Another one bites the dust as ‘The Bigger Picture’ Podcast comes to an end (), Draymond Green vs. Kenyon Martin (), Jim Jones is going viral for his turkey drive (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

