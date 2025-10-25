Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 872) “Purple Eye”

The JBP kicks the latest episode off by reacting to the FBI indicting over 30 people, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, for their connections to Mafia-led gambling operations () before Joe recaps his run in with Ed Sheeran at the Knicks game (). Later, New Edition announces a tour with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton (), plus the latest in new music – Leon Thomas’ ‘PHOLKS’ (), Kehlani’s ‘Folded Homage Pack’ (), Dave East’s ‘Karma 4’ (), Hit-Boy and The Alchemist’s ‘GOLDFISH’ (), and more. The crew also discusses Kevin McCall’s most recent comments about Chris Brown (), news that Al Sharpton was a confidential informant (), the latest New York City mayoral debate (), how close they can be with fake people (), and much more!

