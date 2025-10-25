Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 872) “Purple Eye”

in

The JBP kicks the latest episode off by reacting to the FBI indicting over 30 people, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, for their connections to Mafia-led gambling operations () before Joe recaps his run in with Ed Sheeran at the Knicks game (). Later, New Edition announces a tour with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton (), plus the latest in new music – Leon Thomas’ ‘PHOLKS’ (), Kehlani’s ‘Folded Homage Pack’ (), Dave East’s ‘Karma 4’ (), Hit-Boy and The Alchemist’s ‘GOLDFISH’ (), and more. The crew also discusses Kevin McCall’s most recent comments about Chris Brown (), news that Al Sharpton was a confidential informant (), the latest New York City mayoral debate (), how close they can be with fake people (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 862) “The Donut Shop” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 864) “The Broad Street Daily Journal” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 871) “Vehemently Disagreeing…” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 861) “The Joe Budden Book Club” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 866) “From One Crash Out To Another” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 771) “Toxic Poetry”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *