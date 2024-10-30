Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 771) “Toxic Poetry”

Ice returns to his seat in the latest dudecast edition of the JBP as the guys begin with a conversation on caviar and whether it’s white people’s version of oxtail (18:52). 50 Cent turns down Donald Trump’s $3 million offer to perform at his Madison Square Garden rally as the room then debates what their price would have to be (21:33), Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial and racist monologue (29:05), and Miami Heat unveil the statue of Dwyane Wade which is met by backlash and jokes from fans (41:34). The room then shades Joe’s basketball skills which leads to a potential 1-on-1 match that involves games with both Ish and Marc Lamont Hill (56:20), Shaq faces backlash over his appearance on Angel Reese’s podcast (1:13:48), Tyler, The Creator drops his new album ‘Chromakopia’ (1:51:00), and Joe shares his thoughts after the passing of DJ Clark Kent due to colon cancer (2:17:16). Also, Tory Lanez seeks disciplinary action against his former attorney (2:28:20), the guys want Haunted Houses to make a resurgence (2:42:16), did Winnie and Kevin from ‘The Wonder Years’ sleep together (2:49:20), Joe responds to the internet clipping up his Lil Durk & J. Cole comments (2:50:10), Tony Rock addresses not being cast in Chris Rock movies and the crew debates if they agree with his stance or not (3:06:00), and more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Alfonzo Hunter – “Weekend Thang”

Ice | GloRilla – “LET HER COOK”

Parks | Canibus (feat. Panama P.I.) – “How We Roll”

Ish | TheARTI$t – “Soul On Fire”