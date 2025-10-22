Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 871) “Vehemently Disagreeing…”

The JBP begins its latest episode discussing Marc Lamont Hill’s one-year anniversary and the challenges with short-term contracts in business () before turning to more reaction following Joe’s comment from last episode about the Native Land Podcast (). Parks then shares some details from his birthday celebration over the weekend (), Jennifer Lopez’s first husband responds to her comments from her interview on The Howard Stern Show (), and Gucci Mane’s appearance on The Breakfast Club (). Also, Stephen A. Smith continues to discuss his feud with Lebron James (), the massive AWS outage (), the room reacts to an incident involving a DoorDasher (), people are trying to cancel Tyler the Creator (), and much more.

