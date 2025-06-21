Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 836) “Alaska To Nebraska”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with their thoughts on the rest of Billboard’s Top-75 R&B list () before reading into more of the accusations against Tyler Perry (). In new music, Cardi B and Offset both drop records (), the room debates the logistics of a JBP meet and greet (), and Jim Jones appearance on the ‘Joe and Jada’ podcast (). Also, Fat Joe is being sued for $20 million in a new lawsuit (), the Los Angeles Lakers sell for $10 billion (), would you rather take guaranteed money or a coin flip for 20x the amount (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | kwn (feat. Flo) – “talk you through it”

Ice | Roddy Ricch – “Underdog”

Parks | Prodigy & The Alchemist – “Legends”

Ish | keshi – “Night”

Melyssa | JANE HANDCOCK – “Can’t Let Go”