Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 774) “Suckin & Jivin”

With the 2024 election in the rearview, Joe shares about the start of his health journey (22:00) before the Bionic Six & Marc Lamont Hill recap their thoughts following the presidential results from earlier in the week and reasons why Kamala Harris fell short (28:45). The 2025 Grammy Nominations have been released as the JBP reacts to song and album of the year categories (1:39:37), Ab-Soul drops his new album ‘Soul Burger’ (2:06:40), and DDG brings his and Halle Bailey’s son on Kai Cenat’s livestream (2:22:47) which leads the room to discuss coparenting and if men are good at apologizing (2:33:50), Marc questions QueenzFlip about his ‘man of the house’ take (2:55:30), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ella Mai – “One Of These”

Ice | Tha Eastsidaz (feat. October London) – “Groove Bacc”

Parks | Ab-Soul (feat. JasonMartin & Thirsty P) – “All That”

Ish | PHABO & Josef Lamercier – “5000 Degrees”