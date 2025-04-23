Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 819) “Where’s Wallo When You Need Him?”

Marc, Ish, & Parks are eager to question Joe about his experience at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Knicks-Pistons series as he was seated right behind 50 Cent (15:13) before Marc clears up any beef he’s had in the past with DJ Akademiks (35:13). Shannon Sharpe is being sued civilly for $50 million (43:35), Emanny joins the show with more jokes for Joe (1:12:40), and after a long bout with illness Pope Francis has passed at 88 (1:23:03). Also, Kanye West continues to receive headlines (1:26:45), Roddy Ricch speaks out after posting his son on Easter (1:53:30), the room discusses fandom in social media and if celebrities have the right to be frustrated (2:05:05), the JBP reacts to SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (2:36:30), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | DESTIN CONRAD“KISSING IN PUBLIC”

Parks | Don Covay“I Was Checkin’ Out She Was Checkin’ In”

Ish | Asiahn“WASSUP WIT IT”

Emanny | Tabeia“How Much I Care”

Marc | Wiz Khalifa (feat. OT Genasis) – “How We Act”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 819 | “Where’s Wallo When You Need Him?”
