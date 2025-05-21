Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 827) “Magic vs Bird”

The JBP opens their latest episode with a recap of the latest in Rap beef with more songs from Joey Bada$$, Ray Vaughn, Daylyt, and others over the weekend (10:55). The P. Diddy trial continues on with more set to testify (44:00) before the room reacts to the 10 inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail (1:22:55), and Joe shares his thoughts following the Knicks ousting of the Boston Celtics in six (1:32:47). Also, Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese have sparked internet debate once again (1:45:43), Ryan Clark dismisses RGIII’s criticism of Angel Reese because of his marriage (2:01:40), a Mexican Navy Ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge (2:39:35), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | kwn“eyes wide open”

Ice | Key Glock“Made A Way”

Parks | Xzibit (feat. Symba) – “American Idols”

Ish | Asiahn “BREATHE”

Marc | Gregory Porter“No Love Dying”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 827 | “Magic vs Bird”
