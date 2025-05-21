Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 372) Cardi B Homie Court & Joey Bada$$ vs The West Coast

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
5:22 – Knicks Conference Finals
8:29 – Banana Grammy
10:00 – Vegan Meal Offer
12:21 – Food Truck Prices
16:46 – Ben’s Acting Career
20:06 – Night Out Debate
24:39 – Solidarity Shirt
30:25 – Positive Conversation
33:14 – Podcasting Journey
34:46 – Cardi B Discussion
39:00 – Ratting Debate
41:52 – Laughing Controversy
46:55 – Ratting Accusations
50:30 – Patreon Discussion
52:32 – Accountability Acknowledged
54:43 – Public Opinion Trial
1:00:01 – Drake Fans Harassment
1:02:58 – Stan Accounts Discussion
1:08:24 – Joey’s Solo Fight
1:10:02 – Daylight’s Underwhelming Response
1:12:23 – Battle Rap Dynamics
1:17:11 – Scheme Expectations
1:19:30 – Daylight’s Performance Style
1:21:43 – West Coast Rappers Debate
1:26:20 – Cole’s Down Moment
1:30:02 – TD East Discussion
1:34:01 – East Coast Love
1:35:38 – West Coast Love
1:41:02 – New York vs. West
1:44:47 – New York vibes
1:48:14 – Spitters Drought
