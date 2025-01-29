Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 340) Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red, Central Cee, & Mal’s Instacart Karma

TimeStamps:
0:00 – Intro
2:01 – Bruno Mars and Sexxy Red’s new song
6:45 – Sexxy Red vs Cardi B
15:59 – Carti B’s evolution as an artist
22:29 – Culture vulturing and pop music trends
30:11 – Valentine’s Day voicemail challenge idea
35:02 – Dating and personal preferences
39:53 – Safety in rideshare apps and women-focused features
41:04 – Issues with male grocery shoppers on Instacart
41:10 – Gender roles in delivery services
51:27 – Yearly resolutions and starting fresh
53:08 – Avoiding public conflicts
55:51 – Teddy Swims’ music review
58:00 – UK rap and Central Cee
1:03:08 – Central Cee vs. Aitch drama
1:08:18 – Dwight Howard’s positive diss track
1:11:00 – Travis Scott’s new single review (4×4)
1:14:52 – Gym etiquette
1:20:07 – Dealing with aggressive children at playgrounds
1:21:44 – Downloading the sexual predators app and reactions
1:24:22 – Ideas for visibly marking sex offenders
1:29:56 – “Baddies Africa” auditions and no age restriction controversy
1:40:58 – Super Bowl predictions
1:44:49 – Saquon Barkley and NFL dynamics
1:47:55 – Travel plans for New Orleans and podcasting logistics
1:49:00 – Voicemail Hypothetical: One album, sitcom, and actor for a trip to Jupiter
1:57:33 – Jamie Foxx and questionable movie choices
1:59:50 – Rest in peace, DJ Unk
2:00:16 – Predictions for Latto’s new song remix with Playboi Carti
2:03:02 – Latto’s album
2:04:30 – Rory’s upcoming album release and interactions with fans
2:06:35 – Patreon benefits and updates about upcoming content
