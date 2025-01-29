Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 340) Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red, Central Cee, & Mal’s Instacart Karma

TimeStamps:

0:00 – Intro

2:01 – Bruno Mars and Sexxy Red’s new song

6:45 – Sexxy Red vs Cardi B

15:59 – Carti B’s evolution as an artist

22:29 – Culture vulturing and pop music trends

30:11 – Valentine’s Day voicemail challenge idea

35:02 – Dating and personal preferences

39:53 – Safety in rideshare apps and women-focused features

41:04 – Issues with male grocery shoppers on Instacart

41:10 – Gender roles in delivery services

51:27 – Yearly resolutions and starting fresh

53:08 – Avoiding public conflicts

55:51 – Teddy Swims’ music review

58:00 – UK rap and Central Cee

1:03:08 – Central Cee vs. Aitch drama

1:08:18 – Dwight Howard’s positive diss track

1:11:00 – Travis Scott’s new single review (4×4)

1:14:52 – Gym etiquette

1:20:07 – Dealing with aggressive children at playgrounds

1:21:44 – Downloading the sexual predators app and reactions

1:24:22 – Ideas for visibly marking sex offenders

1:29:56 – “Baddies Africa” auditions and no age restriction controversy

1:40:58 – Super Bowl predictions

1:44:49 – Saquon Barkley and NFL dynamics

1:47:55 – Travel plans for New Orleans and podcasting logistics

1:49:00 – Voicemail Hypothetical: One album, sitcom, and actor for a trip to Jupiter

1:57:33 – Jamie Foxx and questionable movie choices

1:59:50 – Rest in peace, DJ Unk

2:00:16 – Predictions for Latto’s new song remix with Playboi Carti

2:03:02 – Latto’s album

2:04:30 – Rory’s upcoming album release and interactions with fans

2:06:35 – Patreon benefits and updates about upcoming content

