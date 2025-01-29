Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 795) “Licensed Listeners”

The JBP opens up the latest episode discussing QueenzFlip’s recent social media video in handcuffs (5:40) before turning to a discussion on transactional friendships (10:45). Joe then addresses Valentine’s Day 2025 and shares who he’d want to perform at his wedding (43:30), the latest on the A$AP Rocky trial (54:27), and Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts on Trump declassifying the Martin Luther King Jr. files (1:30:25). Also, Target rolls back DEI initiatives (1:43:58), reactions to the AFC & NFC Championship games (1:52:37), DJ Akademiks has been banned by Twitch (2:23:00), the 2025 GRAMMYs are this weekend (2:44:25), Part of the Show (2:53:27), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | TAVE (feat. Kenyon Dixon) – “Laid Back/Old Skool Chevy”

Ice | 2 Eleven & Jay Rock – “Black Dynamite”

Parks | M.O.P. – “Face Off”

Marc | “Funny Papers”

Melyssa | Kiana Ledé – “Too Many Strings”