Latto revisits her “Blick Sum” record with an updated version featuring Playboi Carti. Directed by Hidji World and Gunner Stahl, the visual finds Latto rocking a bikini and mink coat at a carousel full of strippers. The original can be found on Latto’s latest album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Watch the “Blick Sum (Remix)” video below.