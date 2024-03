After hitting the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign give fans the official video for their song “Carnival”, featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid. Directed by Jon Rafman and featuring CGI by Dario Alva. Ye, Ty$, Rich & Carti go in on their energetic verses to the still shot clip “Carnival” marks Ye’s fifth #1 single, Ty Dolla’s second and Carti and Rich’s first.

Watch the “Carnival” video below.