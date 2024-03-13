Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Queenzflip (Episode 707) “Peeing out your A$$”

In the latest episode, the JBP begins by reacting to another rant from Kanye (17:48) before moving to the latest in music and what is due this Friday (27:15). The internet reacts to Drake’s 4Bat’z remix (35:44), Lebron and Jeanie Buss’ viral video (57:12), and a Boeing whistleblower has been found dead (1:40:48). Also, Bishop Whitehead has been found guilty of fraud (1:47:57), 2024 Oscars results (1:57:26), Black Twitter documentary coming to Hulu (2:01:45), Gilbert Arenas & Nick Young’s comments about Draya (2:18:55), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Rae Khalil – “IS IT WORTH IT”

Ice | V.A. Verse – “Grown Man Flows 2”

Parks | DJ Premier & Russ – “Work This Out”

Emanny | Mack Wilds – “The Sober Up”