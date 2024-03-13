Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Queenzflip (Episode 707) “Peeing out your A$$”

in ,

In the latest episode, the JBP begins by reacting to another rant from Kanye (17:48) before moving to the latest in music and what is due this Friday (27:15). The internet reacts to Drake’s 4Bat’z remix (35:44), Lebron and Jeanie Buss’ viral video (57:12), and a Boeing whistleblower has been found dead (1:40:48). Also, Bishop Whitehead has been found guilty of fraud (1:47:57), 2024 Oscars results (1:57:26), Black Twitter documentary coming to Hulu (2:01:45), Gilbert Arenas & Nick Young’s comments about Draya (2:18:55), and much more.

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Rae Khalil“IS IT WORTH IT”

Ice | V.A. Verse“Grown Man Flows 2”

Parks | DJ Premier & Russ“Work This Out”

Emanny | Mack Wilds“The Sober Up”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 707 | “Peeing out your A$$”
Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Queenzflip (Episode 599) | “Ishmoré” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 640) “Blacked” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 648) “Free You” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 652) “Back In The Condom Days” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 654) “The Sickest” w/ Vince Staples Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 656) “The Docket”