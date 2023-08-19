The JBP kicks off this episode discussing the internet’s recent obsession with Ice Spice’s mother (13:15) before turning to new music. EST Gee recently walked off during the middle of an interview with Bootleg Kev (23:35) with his project ‘El TORO 2’ dropping just a couple days later (38:44), Chris Brown announces an 11-song album (48:47), & a number of other artists including Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Ciara, Snoh Aalegra, and Dame D.O.L.L.A. also released music. The room then discusses the title of hottest rapper in the world and why the landscape of music is so different today (1:10:45), did Plies cause Britney Spears marriage to fall apart (1:28:12), Pinkydoll rants about her OnlyFans leaks (1:39:30), Part of the Show returns (1:59:30), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | RAAHiiM – “1000 Lives”

Ice | EST Gee (feat. 42 Dugg) – “FREE DOGGY”

Parks | Mick Jenkins (feat. Benny the Butcher) – “Sitting Ducks”

Melyssa | Blxst – “Searching”