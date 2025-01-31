Album Stream: The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd returns with his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Featuring 22 new songs and no listed guest appearances. Hurry Up Tomorrow completes the trilogy that began with 2020’s After Hours.

You can stream Hurry Up Tomorrow in its entirety below.

