Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 339) Kendrick Lamar’s & SZA Super Bowl A$AP Rocky Case, & Where’s Beyonce?

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
1:20 – John Legend serenades L.A Firefighters
4:50 – Do celebrities know how out of touch they are?
11:55 – Sexxy Red posts AI generated photo of her and Martin Luther King Jr. at the club
17:30 – Best historical figure tipper
20:49 – New Bruno Mars & Sexxy Red strip club anthem
29:48 – DJ Vlad beef breakdown
33:05 – Female Uber drivers/Male Uber Eats workers
41:41 – A$AP Rocky trial
50:56 – Mississippi senator files ‘Contraception Begins at Erection Act’
55:17 – Kendrick drops second trailer for Super Bowl performance with SZA
57:00 – Kendrick/SZA track predictions for performance
1:00:00 – Kendrick & SZA tour promotion
1:03:00 – Past halftime show comparisons
1:14:46 – LA artists delay project releases due to fires
1:19:56 – Mal’s story about a girl he met on twitter
1:24:00 – Never hookup with a girl thats renting a room
1:30:15 – Voicemail #1 (Listener feels hurt after R&M review rap song and Mal critiques it)
1:32:03 – Mal’s apology
1:32:57 – Clout chasing
1:38:00 – Voicemail #2 (Being chronically online leads to becoming redpilled)
1:46:20 – Outro
