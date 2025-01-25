Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 339) Kendrick Lamar’s & SZA Super Bowl A$AP Rocky Case, & Where’s Beyonce?

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

1:20 – John Legend serenades L.A Firefighters

4:50 – Do celebrities know how out of touch they are?

11:55 – Sexxy Red posts AI generated photo of her and Martin Luther King Jr. at the club

17:30 – Best historical figure tipper

20:49 – New Bruno Mars & Sexxy Red strip club anthem

29:48 – DJ Vlad beef breakdown

33:05 – Female Uber drivers/Male Uber Eats workers

41:41 – A$AP Rocky trial

50:56 – Mississippi senator files ‘Contraception Begins at Erection Act’

55:17 – Kendrick drops second trailer for Super Bowl performance with SZA

57:00 – Kendrick/SZA track predictions for performance

1:00:00 – Kendrick & SZA tour promotion

1:03:00 – Past halftime show comparisons

1:14:46 – LA artists delay project releases due to fires

1:19:56 – Mal’s story about a girl he met on twitter

1:24:00 – Never hookup with a girl thats renting a room

1:30:15 – Voicemail #1 (Listener feels hurt after R&M review rap song and Mal critiques it)

1:32:03 – Mal’s apology

1:32:57 – Clout chasing

1:38:00 – Voicemail #2 (Being chronically online leads to becoming redpilled)

1:46:20 – Outro

