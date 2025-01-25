Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 794) “Real Talk”

The JBP begins the latest episode discussing more lawsuit news as UMG urges a Texas court to dismiss Drake’s petition (23:10) before sharing their thoughts on the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Super Bowl teaser (40:00). Chris Brown sues Warner Brothers for $500 million over docuseries (49:46), Melyssa & Joe react to the tea surrounding ‘Tonight’s Conversation’ podcast (1:01:52), and the crew reacts to Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red’s new single ‘Fat Juicy & Wet’ (1:17:28). In other new music, female rapper ScarLip receives criticism (1:35:30), Future is set to release another project after dropping three in 2024 (1:50:55), and Kid Cudi shares details of break-in by a stalker fan of his (2:07:50). Also, Mel reads about a new bill proposed in Mississippi (2:30:47) which leads to Donald Trump wanting to declassify some files (2:34:38), A$AP Rocky’s trial (2:45:27), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist“Bad Choices”

Ice | Kirko Bangz“Deep Inside”

Parks | Redman“Jersey Yo!”

Melyssa | Maesu“Sex On GPS”

