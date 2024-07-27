Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 745) “Vision Board Party”

The Bionic Six returns to form as they begin this episode with new music including Ice Spice’s ‘Y2K!’ project (26:50), DJ Mustard’s album (42:00), Drake & Gordo release two records (43:50), and Lil Wayne’s verse with Cordae as well as DJ Premier (1:05:20). The JBP then discusses if the BBL wave is over (1:27:56), the Obama’s endorse Kamala Harris (1:44:29), and the beef between Funny Marco & Bobbi Althoff (2:03:46). Also, **SPOILER ALERT** the room shares their thoughts on the season finale of ‘Presumed Innocent’ (2:17:49), the NBA agrees to a new media deal with Amazon leaving their relationship with TNT in question (2:30:50), Part of the Show (2:54:27), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Joe Budden (feat. Emanny) – “You And I”

Ice | Melii – “Karma”

Parks | Common & Pete Rock – “Wise Up”

Ish | RINI – “Matter To You”

Melyssa | Kenyon Dixon – “Far Away”