Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 745) “Vision Board Party”

in ,

The Bionic Six returns to form as they begin this episode with new music including Ice Spice’s ‘Y2K!’ project (26:50), DJ Mustard’s album (42:00), Drake & Gordo release two records (43:50), and Lil Wayne’s verse with Cordae as well as DJ Premier (1:05:20). The JBP then discusses if the BBL wave is over (1:27:56), the Obama’s endorse Kamala Harris (1:44:29), and the beef between Funny Marco & Bobbi Althoff (2:03:46). Also, **SPOILER ALERT** the room shares their thoughts on the season finale of ‘Presumed Innocent’ (2:17:49), the NBA agrees to a new media deal with Amazon leaving their relationship with TNT in question (2:30:50), Part of the Show (2:54:27), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Joe Budden (feat. Emanny) – “You And I”

Ice | Melii“Karma”

Parks | Common & Pete Rock“Wise Up”

Ish | RINI“Matter To You”

Melyssa | Kenyon Dixon“Far Away”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 745 | “Vision Board Party”
Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 619) “Hate To Be Frank” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 621) “Slaves To The Structure” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 622) Creme de la Creme Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 626) “No On In The World” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 644) “Stay in School” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 667) “Internal Docket”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *