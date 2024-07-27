Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 288) THE EDIBLE EPISODE

This episode was brought to you by an edible. Or two. Julian has appeared at work without his beard (dont worry, Demaris is here, we’re talking about the one on his face) (1:30). He fills us in on his new look, and then we get into some light banter about Mal’s old club habits (9:30). Rihanna is out here starting new fashion trends, and the crew shares how they would participate (18:42). The Olympics are coming (32:00), and so are Drake and Yachty with new music (39:10). Mal finds it hard to believe Eminem sold 200k+ his first week (46:50), and we get into a convo about which artists changed the music landscape (51:57). We have voicemails! One guy asks us for some financial advice (1:01:57), and the other needs OnlyFans advice (1:16:59).

