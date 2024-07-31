Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice,, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 746) “Cruisin’ For A Bruisin”

Marc Lamont Hill stops by and the JBP begins by reacting to SiR’s Toronto show being canceled (12:23), Tory Lanez’s driver’s testimony of what happened the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot (23:50), and 2Pac’s family hiring new representation following rumors about Diddy’s involvement (52:26). Marvel announced that they are casting Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom (59:42), and the gang compares Downey Jr.’s and Majors’ criminal records and debates why society is being so hard on and if he will makMajorse his return to Hollywood (1:03:57). Also, Swae Lee is encouraging people not to vote for Kamala Harris which leads to a conversation with Marc on the upcoming election (1:24:03), DJ Vlad’s message to Polo G (1:58:35), the arrest of Foolio’s killers (2:24:00), Part of the Show (2:29:57), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Fridayy – “Baddest In The Room”

Ice | Tory Lanez – “Cell 245 (Prison Tapes)”

Parks | Your Old Droog – “I Think I Love Her”

Melyssa | Black Thought & Danger Mouse – “No Gold Teeth”