New Music: Rapsody ft. Karabo yaMorena Choir – Got Gotta Afro

Rapsody introduces her upcoming project God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops with her new single “God Gotta Afro”, featuring Karabo yaMorena Choir. The record brings Karabo yaMorena Choir into the frame, giving Rapsody’s verses a lifted, spiritual charge without turning the song into something overly polished. She moves with purpose, threading faith, identity, lineage, and self-possession into a compact first look at the new album. God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops is set to arrive on August 21st.

You can stream “God Gotta Afro” below.