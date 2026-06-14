Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ T.K. Kirkland

June 14, 2026

T.K. Kirkland comes back to Drink Champs and does not hold back. He talks about being pulled off Rikers Island by detectives who wanted him to testify against Puffy in the gun case, and how he played them for free meals and walked away. He shares the story of how he started Mike Epps from scratch and why he’s finally ready to shoot a Netflix special with him producing. T.K. also gets into the Kevin Hart roast, his real thoughts on Kat Williams, and why he thinks The Rock actually wants to sleep with Kevin’s wife. On top of all that he breaks down government contracting, investing in water and lasers, living in Paris, and why he’s proud to be president of his HOA. One of the most entertaining and honest conversations T.K. has ever had on this show.

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