Music Video: Wyclef Jean – Winter Is Coming

Wyclef Jean shares the official video for his track “Winter Is Coming”. Off of his new album Clef Notes – Quantum Leap, Vol. 1. The title points to 2011, but the record does not feel trapped in nostalgia. Wyclef uses the year as another marker in a larger autobiographical run, moving through memory, faith, survival, and the strange pressure of seeing the future while still carrying the past. The official video leans into that atmosphere with a clean, cinematic weight.

Watch the “Winter Is Coming” video below.