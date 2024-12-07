Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 326) Your Claim Has Been Denied

0:00 – Intro
0:38 – Mal has listened to Bryson Tiller for 3,624 minutes this year
1:32 – The crews Spotify wrapped & top songs/albums
12:40 – United Health CEO assassination
13:19 – Shooter gets away on a Citi Bike
15:55 – Shooter’s preparation and behavior
16:12 – Debate over shooter’s intent and professionalism
18:09 – Healthcare system criticism and AI claim denial rates
20:08 – Bullet casings used read “Deny, Defend, Depose”
22:53 – Public’s celebration to shooting
23:39 – Satirical discussion on CEOs facing public outrage
28:10 – No systemic change prompted by the incident
29:43 – Implications for health insurance CEOs
35:00 – Charlamagne’s controversial statements
42:11 – Critique of Andrew Schultz commentary on hip-hop
43:09 – Schultz’s response to Kendrick Lamar
45:13 – Criticism of Schultz putting hip-hop on trial
48:14 – Schultz’s cultural qualifications
51:14 – Qualifications to critique hip-hop culture
57:06 – Schultz’s comedic angle in the debate
59:07 – Hypothetical Schultz vs. Kendrick fight results
1:00:33 – Nick Cannon calls out Orlando Brown
1:03:04 – Orlando Brown’s outrageous statements & validity
1:05:05 – Diagnosing Nick Cannon as a narcissist
1:06:14 – Traits of narcissism defined
1:15:32 – Local news: Daniel Penny trial discussion
1:16:28 – Context of the subway incident
1:19:12 – Likely outcomes of the Daniel Penny case
1:19:25 – Intervention during threatening situations on subways
1:19:51 – Reflection on excessive force and chokeholds
1:21:15 – Fear-based reactions in public spaces
1:25:03 – Rory’s story of intervening on a flight to stop an assault
1:27:00 – Airport drinking culture and flight experiences
1:29:05 – Strategies for defending oneself in dangerous situations
1:31:35 – Discussion of fear levels related to different weapons
1:35:18 – Potentially visiting a “rub and tug” massage parlor
1:39:08 – Voicemails (Caller asks about opinions about a “boys trip” to Brazil while being married)
1:51:29 – Voicemail #2 (Caller asks about her family will/trust division )
2:06:04 – Demaris calls Traning Day overrated
2:09:21 – NYC live show tickets and closing remarks
