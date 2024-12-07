Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 326) Your Claim Has Been Denied

0:00 – Intro

0:38 – Mal has listened to Bryson Tiller for 3,624 minutes this year

1:32 – The crews Spotify wrapped & top songs/albums

12:40 – United Health CEO assassination

13:19 – Shooter gets away on a Citi Bike

15:55 – Shooter’s preparation and behavior

16:12 – Debate over shooter’s intent and professionalism

18:09 – Healthcare system criticism and AI claim denial rates

20:08 – Bullet casings used read “Deny, Defend, Depose”

22:53 – Public’s celebration to shooting

23:39 – Satirical discussion on CEOs facing public outrage

28:10 – No systemic change prompted by the incident

29:43 – Implications for health insurance CEOs

35:00 – Charlamagne’s controversial statements

42:11 – Critique of Andrew Schultz commentary on hip-hop

43:09 – Schultz’s response to Kendrick Lamar

45:13 – Criticism of Schultz putting hip-hop on trial

48:14 – Schultz’s cultural qualifications

51:14 – Qualifications to critique hip-hop culture

57:06 – Schultz’s comedic angle in the debate

59:07 – Hypothetical Schultz vs. Kendrick fight results

1:00:33 – Nick Cannon calls out Orlando Brown

1:03:04 – Orlando Brown’s outrageous statements & validity

1:05:05 – Diagnosing Nick Cannon as a narcissist

1:06:14 – Traits of narcissism defined

1:15:32 – Local news: Daniel Penny trial discussion

1:16:28 – Context of the subway incident

1:19:12 – Likely outcomes of the Daniel Penny case

1:19:25 – Intervention during threatening situations on subways

1:19:51 – Reflection on excessive force and chokeholds

1:21:15 – Fear-based reactions in public spaces

1:25:03 – Rory’s story of intervening on a flight to stop an assault

1:27:00 – Airport drinking culture and flight experiences

1:29:05 – Strategies for defending oneself in dangerous situations

1:31:35 – Discussion of fear levels related to different weapons

1:35:18 – Potentially visiting a “rub and tug” massage parlor

1:39:08 – Voicemails (Caller asks about opinions about a “boys trip” to Brazil while being married)

1:51:29 – Voicemail #2 (Caller asks about her family will/trust division )

2:06:04 – Demaris calls Traning Day overrated

2:09:21 – NYC live show tickets and closing remarks

