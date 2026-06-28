Music Video: Don Toliver ft. SahBabii – K9

Don Toliver keeps promoting his successful album, OCTANE with a the official video for his track “K9” featuring SahBabii. The track already had its own strange gravity: woozy melodies, a darker bounce, and that blurred Don Toliver pocket where everything feels half-sung, half-floating, but still built for heavy speakers. SahBabii fits the record without smoothing out its edges. His voice bends around the beat in a way that makes “K9” feel more slippery, adding a left-field Atlanta texture to Don’s Houston haze.

Watch the “K9” video below.

