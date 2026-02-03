Music Video: Don Toliver – Excavator / Rendezvous ft. Yeat

February 3, 2026

Don Toliver drops off two new video. The first is for the Yeat-featured “Rendezvous”. They turn the link-up concept into something slick, synthetic, and slightly menacing, like the meetup spot is neon-lit but the energy is all business. Directed by Lyrical Lemonade. The visual gives the track exactly the kind of high-gloss, off-kilter world it needs. The sesond is for his track “Excavator”. In this video, Don performs inside a historic telescope at Mount Wilson Observatory which gives it a surreal, sci-fi backdrop that makes the song feel even more alien and high-altitude.

Watch the “Excavator” & “Rendezvous” videos below.

