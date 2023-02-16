Don Toliver links with Kali Uchis for a new collab titled “4 Me”. Don had this to say about the record:

“It’s the feeling of just me wanting to have fun, me wanting to really have a moment with my girl. I felt like ‘Drugs N Hella Melodies‘ [from his sophomore album Life Of A Don] was the last one we did together. I wanted to get back in that pocket. But I wanted to be more fun this time. I wanted us to dance. I wanted us to really live in the moment. This is just one of my all-time favorite songs, period.”

You can stream “4 Me” below.