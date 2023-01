Kali Uchis kicks off 2023 with her new single/video “I Wish You Roses”. She had this to say about the record:

“This song is about being able to release people with love. It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.”

Directed by Cho Gi-Seok in Korea. In the clip, filled flowery imagery Kali sings her love song.

Watch the “I Wish You Roses” video below.