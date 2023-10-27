Kali Uchis just announced that her fourth album and second Spanish-language album, Orquídeas is set to drop on January 12th. She had this to say about the project:

“The orchid is the national flower of Colombia, and we have more species of orchid than anywhere on earth. I always felt distinctly intrigued and magnetized by the flower. This album is inspired by the timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid. With this vast scope of fresh energy, I wish to redefine the way we look at Latinas in music.”

Uchis premiere the official video for her new single “Te Mata”. In the clip, she gets dolled up and performs in a lavish mansion as she goes through the ups and down of a relationship.

Watch the “Te Mata” video below.