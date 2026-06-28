Music Video: Muni Long – Richest

Muni Long shares the official video for her record “Richest”. A vulnerable R&B single about love, healing, and finding value beyond material things. She sings about a new kind of wealth, the kind that shows up as safety, affection, and emotional return after a relationship that left damage behind. That contrast gives the record its pull. “Richest” keeps the production sparse enough for Muni Long’s voice to carry the intimacy, then lets the drums lift the hook into something more open and chant-ready.

The official video, directed by Brandon Silverio, follows that idea with a soft, close-up sense of romance. Muni Long lets the visual sit inside small moments between two people rather than forcing a glossy storyline onto the track.

Watch the “Richest” video below.



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