Music Video: The-Dream ft. T.I. – Be My Lady

The-Dream premiers the official video for his record “Be My Lady” with T.I.. A warped bassline and crawling synths drive “Be My Lady,” giving The-Dream plenty of room to stretch his melodies across the slow, nocturnal production. T.I. enters with the polished Southern confidence that has defined their previous records together, adding a rap verse without disrupting the track’s patient rhythm. Directed by Eif Rivera, the accompanying clip places both artists inside a sleek, performance-centered setting alongside a cast of dancers.

Watch the “Be My Lady” video below.