Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 945) “Maximum Punishment”

July 11, 2026

Ish is back from vacation and Joe has a bet with Marc that he won’t mess with Ish in the first hour. This leads into shocking news about Kino’s behavior at the DJ Premier and Alchemist show (39:47) and a breakdown of the latest in new music, including Future, The-Dream, Ne-Yo, and more (48:58). Later, Joe tries to convince Mona to be her stylist (1:07:27), the pilot who was fired after getting caught receiving fellatio from his co-pilot while in the air (1:27:48), and rumors that Stefon Diggs messes with dudes (1:38:47). The crew also discusses Stacey Dash’s political views (1:47:52), the latest in television (2:01:10), updates in the Nolan Wells investigation (2:23:34), and much more!

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