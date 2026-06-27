Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 941) “9th Wonder Is Listening”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with the B2K and Pretty Ricky Verzuz (35:15) before moving to Big Daddy Kane’s recent Barz Open Challenge (57:54). In new music, T.I.’s album ‘KILL THE KING’ (1:11:45) drops along with Benny the Butcher’s ‘The Plugs I Met 2.5’ (1:17:05), and kwn’s ‘and all pride aside’ (1:27:40). Lizzo’s new project was met with low first-week sales which leads the room to discuss the change in direction from artists and music labels (1:31:43), new evidence in the Pooh Shiesty robbery case (1:42:36), and the cast doesn’t care for Richard Jefferson’s joke to Jay Williams during the 2026 NBA Draft (1:55:00). Also, the JBP discusses Lavar Ball’s comments following the news that he and his wife are separating (2:15:00), Jenifer Lewis’ appearance on Keke Palmer’s podcast (2:34:05), and much more!

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