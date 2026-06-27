Audio: New Rory & Mal – Song Of The Year (So Far) + Rjthewierdo

Happy Friday! The crew catches up, with Rory linking up with NBA Champ, Deuce McBride, and also attending the Jay-Z pop up. The guys react to Giannis leaving the Bucks for the Miami Heat, and a questionable trade sending LaMelo Ball to the Timberwolves. JP Morgan makes headlines again, after their employee went viral for dumping trash out to steal a Knicks themed trash bin, and a Love Island cast member gets called out for her racist messages less than 24 hours after making her first appearance on the show. Billboard puts out their staff Top 50 Songs of 2026, which features some surprising names, and XXL puts out their annual Freshmen Class list. The Grammys announce five new categories, and a caller has some interesting questions for the cast. Up and coming Dallas artist, Rjtheweirdo, drops by to talk about his new project, At Least She’s Beautiful. He shares some of his musical influences, dream collaborators, and his experience being signed to Ty Dolla $ign. He also speaks on balancing his life as a musician with his life as a father, being related to Eric Bellinger, and how he got his aesthetic. His new album, At Least She’s Beautiful, is out now!



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