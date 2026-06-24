Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 510) Jamal Jerome Tyrone

June 24, 2026

Happy Fathers’ Day! The crew shares about how they spent their Fathers’ Day, as well as Juneteenth Weekend. The internet loses its mind after Beyonce releases a vlog documenting Jay’s hair transformation, and Dame Dash takes shots at Jay and Cam’ron on his new song “Cheap Teeth”. The guys apologize to Yung Miami, for not seeing the vision for “Spend Dat”, as it peaks at #34 on Billboard, which leads to a conversation about songs that have changed with perception. Baby D finds out that Clive Davis is white, and the crew talks about names that are going out of style. Kyle Dion stops by the show to talk about his new album, SZA’s comments on AI music, and much more!

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