Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 940) “Good Kids”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with reactions to Mona going viral over the weekend (18:10) before turning to Clive Davis’ passing at 94 (34:26). Earth, Wind & Fire’s documentary hits HBO (57:15), Joe walks back his B2K/Pretty Ricky prediction (1:13:13), and the internet calls out Brandon Marshall for bad parenting after disciplining his son (1:32:45). Also, the crew reacts to one of Ne-Yo’s girlfriends speaking out about their relationship (1:52:48), Foolio’s killers have been sentenced (2:20:15), Floyd Mayweather has been hit with a lawsuit days after a felony charge (2:37:00), and much more.

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