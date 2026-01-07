Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 892) “We’ll Talk When I See You”

Marc Lamont Hill returns to set in the latest episode from the JBP as the crew begins with allegations against singer and minister Donnie McClurkin (29:04) before turning to the viral video of a fight between TraxNYC and AKAY Diamonds (49:49). In the ‘Worst Take’ segment, the room shares their Super Bowl predictions as well as give praise to Browns Myles Garrett for setting the single season sack record (1:06:23), Netflix after dark? (1:13:43), and Pastor Jamal Bryant responds to criticism over his wife’s dress at a charity event (1:33:20). Also, new music on the way from Bruno Mars, Ari Lennox, & Jill Scott (1:46:03), the United States capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (1:58:40), Part of the Show (2:32:50), Joe makes a call on air (2:48:13), and much more!

