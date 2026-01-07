Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 892) “We’ll Talk When I See You”

January 7, 2026

Marc Lamont Hill returns to set in the latest episode from the JBP as the crew begins with allegations against singer and minister Donnie McClurkin (29:04) before turning to the viral video of a fight between TraxNYC and AKAY Diamonds (49:49). In the ‘Worst Take’ segment, the room shares their Super Bowl predictions as well as give praise to Browns Myles Garrett for setting the single season sack record (1:06:23), Netflix after dark? (1:13:43), and Pastor Jamal Bryant responds to criticism over his wife’s dress at a charity event (1:33:20). Also, new music on the way from Bruno Mars, Ari Lennox, & Jill Scott (1:46:03), the United States capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (1:58:40), Part of the Show (2:32:50), Joe makes a call on air (2:48:13), and much more!

