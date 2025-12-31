Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 890) “Living Righteously”

The final JBP episode of 2025 kicks off with the cast recapping their Christmas holiday (33:00) before turning to the new record ‘Let’s Rap About It’ from Maino, Jim Jones, Dave East, and Fabolous which has some bars aimed at 50 Cent (47:08). Christian and Justin Combs are starring in a new docuseries through Zeus Network reacting to the Puff trial (1:20:46), Kai Cenat says he’s never going to be in a relationship again (1:41:41), and more accusations for Tyler Perry (2:08:52). Also, *SPOILER ALERT* Season 5 of Stranger Things (2:24:05) & the finale of Mayor of Kingstown (2:28:38), is smoking cigars performative (2:52:04), Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria (2:58:48), aspirations for 2026 (3:10:00), and much more.

Spread the love