Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 883) “Not Violins”

December 3, 2025

Joe kicks off the latest episode with his review of the Sean Combs ‘The Reckoning’ documentary on Netflix executively produced by 50 Cent () before the JBP asks Marc Lamont Hill about his latest interviews (). A new Game project with DJ Drama & Mike N Keys (), Cassidy vs. Eazy The Block Captain (), and the room reacts to some revealing news about Frank Sinatra (). Also, Meg Thee Stallion wins her defamation case against Milagro (), Trevone Boykin criticizes Russell Wilson over a Thanksgiving he hosted (), Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo’s press run continues (), Jussie Smollett’s appearance on Cam Newton’s ‘Funky Friday’ (), Max B’s New Jersey club performance (), a trillion dollars or 10 minutes with God (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/cw/joebudden

Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 775) “That Tracks” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 799) “Belt 2 Ass” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 803) “One More Dance” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 824) “Cart Before the Horse” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 825) “K” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 853) “Don’t Say George Lucas Again”
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *