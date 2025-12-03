Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 883) “Not Violins”

Joe kicks off the latest episode with his review of the Sean Combs ‘The Reckoning’ documentary on Netflix executively produced by 50 Cent () before the JBP asks Marc Lamont Hill about his latest interviews (). A new Game project with DJ Drama & Mike N Keys (), Cassidy vs. Eazy The Block Captain (), and the room reacts to some revealing news about Frank Sinatra (). Also, Meg Thee Stallion wins her defamation case against Milagro (), Trevone Boykin criticizes Russell Wilson over a Thanksgiving he hosted (), Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo’s press run continues (), Jussie Smollett’s appearance on Cam Newton’s ‘Funky Friday’ (), Max B’s New Jersey club performance (), a trillion dollars or 10 minutes with God (), and much more!

