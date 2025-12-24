Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 889) “Zeus Of Nazareth”

This Christmas Eve episode from the JBP kicks off with a weekend recap as QueenzFlip shares his experience attending Mona’s comedy show (26:45) before the room turns to their thoughts on the Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight on Netflix this past Friday (36:30). Following the fight, Dave Chappelle dropped his new standup comedy special ‘The Unstoppable’ on Netflix (1:12:08), T.I.’s first comedy special ‘Cheaper Than Therapy’ (1:37:25), Nicki Minaj speaks at Turning Point USA’s ‘AmericaFest’ (1:48:20), and the internet is upset at 21 Savage’s movement (2:12:12). Also, the JBP listens to Young Buck’s diss to Fat Joe (2:37:00) before recapping new music which includes an A$AP Rocky album teaser (2:46:58), Joe has a couple shoutouts (2:54:45), *Spoiler Alert* Mayor of Kingstown recap (2:58:10), Steelers WR DK Metcalf appeals his two-game suspension for an altercation with a fan (3:05:58), and much more!

