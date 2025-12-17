Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 887) “Not My Humblest Day”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with a quick recap from Ice who hosted a battle rap event over the weekend () before the room turns to Ebro, Laura Stylez, & Peter Rosenberg heading to YouTube (), along with Ebro revealing DMs from Drake after the cancellation of their morning show on Hot 97 (). Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul is slated for Friday night on Netflix (), Ice doubles down on his Pooh Shiesty take from last pod (), and Brian B. Dot Miller’s 2025 Rap List () leads the JBP to rank their cohosts on who code switches the most (). Also, Trey Songz has been charged with assault after a nightclub incident (), Kai Cenat discusses his mental health and plans for his future (), the passing of Rob Reiner and his wife (), Bobby Shmurda’s fight in Minnesota (), and much more.

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden