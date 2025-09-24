Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 863) “I’m Coming To Get That”

in

The latest episode from the JBP begins with Cardi B reacting to critiques of her new album as well as responding to questions about why she isn’t officially divorced yet (). Dozens of letters have been sent in for support of Diddy as his sentencing is near (), Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show is coming back (), Rodney Jerkins IG post about Charlie Kirk (), and another Jay Electronica album has released (). Also, Joe has a question for the room about confiding in a side piece (), Nu Jerzey Twork & Loaded Lux battle (), NBA Youngboy’s tour (), Part of the Show (
), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

