Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 852) “Who’s Gonna Save Superman?”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with Ice giving a recap of Chris Brown’s concert at MetLife Stadium () before turning to new music with Cardi B’s latest single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ () as well as a new album from Chance the Rapper ‘STAR LINE’ (). More from Drake’s lawsuit with UMG is revealed which includes a response from Lucian Grainge (), Marc Lamont Hill addresses the internet’s backlash from the previous episode (), and the room reacts to the Minnesota Vikings adding a pair of male cheerleaders (). Also, The Hollywood Reporter releases their list of the most powerful players in podcasting with Joe & the JBP checking in at No. 4 (), Lil Yachty is under fire for his use of George Floyd’s name in a new song (), a Jussie Smollett Documentary is coming to Netflix (), Sha’Carri Richardson’s bodycam footage of her arrest has been released (), and much more.

Sleeper Picks:

Ice | Ryan Blades – “Right Palm Itching”

Parks | Roc Marciano & DJ Premier – “RocMarkable”

Ish | Sasha Keable – “heartbeat”

Melyssa | JID (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 6LACK) – “Wholeheartedly”

Emanny | Lihtz (feat. Fridayy & Meek Mill) – “Crash Out RMX”

Marc | Chance the Rapper (feat. Jamila Woods) – “No More Old Men”