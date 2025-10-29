Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 873) “Crack Ain’t Spicy”

The JBP opens its latest episode with a conversation about proposals and engagements () before turning to the room’s thoughts on the Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz over the weekend in Las Vegas (). The cast then shares their concerns over Hurricane Melissa (), Marc Lamont Hill revisits an old argument between Ish and Joe (), and a correctional officer has received contraband charges for smuggling in wings for an inmate (). Also, Kamala Harris says she may run for President again (), Cam’ron is suing J. Cole (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Sasha Keable (feat. BEAM) – “work”

Ice | Wale (feat. BNYX®) – “Mirroronnabenz”

Parks | Dave – “My 27th Birthday”

Ish | Pete Bailey – “Keep You”

Marc | Danger Mouse, Black Thought, & Rag’n’Bone Man – “Up”