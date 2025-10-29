Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 418) Mal Week Has Arrived, Verzuz Recap, New Meg Video, and Keke Palmer Drama

in

0:00 Intro
4:30 Rory is on the cruise
6:45 Mal went to a baby shower
10:18 Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz
23:20 Meg Thee Stallion – Lover Girl
31:41 Why is Hip Hop dying?
1:00:15 Keke Palmer’s New Show
1:11:30 Baby D Sports Segment
1:19:50 Voicemails

