Album Stream: Rapsody – Please Don’t Cry

Close to 5 years after her last studio album, EVE, Rapsody drops off her fourth studio album Please Don’t Cry. She had this to say about the project:

“People had to put up a mirror for me. He [producer No ID] was like, ‘Everybody knows you can rap, but I can’t tell you five things that I know about you.’ That conversation would plant the seeds for what may be her most personal work to date.”

Please Don’t Cry features 22 new songs and contributions by Hit-Boy, Erykah Badu, Nicole Bus, Lil Wayne, Baby Tate, and actress Phylicia Rashad and more.

You can stream Please Don’t Cry in its entirety below and also check out the official video for the track “Asteroids”.