Fresh off the release of his new single “LLOGCLAY” featuring NBA YoungBoy, T.I. hit up L.A.’s Power 106 and participated in Justin Credible’s freestyle series. Tip goes in on a couple of Dr. Dre’s classic including “Fuck Wit Dre Day” and “Lil Ghetto Boy”. After rhyming over the Dre beats he ends the session off with some bars over the late Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap”.

You can watch the full freestyle session below.